Dr. Abtin Khosravi, MD
Dr. Abtin Khosravi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Ronald Daoud MD Inc1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 775, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-4343Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Professional,caring, skilled, kind and explained everything. I had a combined hernia and gallbladder removal and very small scar without swelling. Great recovery. Highly recommend. Office staff great as well and minimal wait time.
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
Dr. Khosravi has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khosravi speaks Persian and Spanish.
