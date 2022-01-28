Overview of Dr. Abu Ahmed, MD

Dr. Abu Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Ahmed works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.