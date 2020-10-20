Dr. Abu Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abu Alam, MD
Overview of Dr. Abu Alam, MD
Dr. Abu Alam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
Abu S Alam MD PA779 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-5907
Obgyn Special Care LLC240 Williamson St Ste 304, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 282-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely recommend this lovely doctor. He has great bedside manners, highly knowledgeable, comes with a service background very caring, philanthropic and good hands all in all. I had a prior loss and wanted an experienced obgyn who was patient and calm my anxiety through out 9months and delivery. Every appointment was smooth, he takes the time with every patient and thorough. Just love him for his cool, calm nature. Generations of families come to him which should attest to this noble, highly experienced doctor.
About Dr. Abu Alam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1235189507
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Charity Hospital
- Dhaka Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.