Overview of Dr. Abu Alam, MD

Dr. Abu Alam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alam works at Abu S Alam MD PA in Summit, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.