Overview

Dr. Abu Azizullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Azizullah works at SMG Morton Hospital Emergency Department in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.