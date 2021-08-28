Dr. Abu Fakhruddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhruddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abu Fakhruddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 300330 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2563
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr. Fakhruddin for about 5 years. He is an excellent Physician and very interested in my problems. I highly recommend Dr. Fakhruddin as he is very through and has excellent bed side manner.
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
