Dr. Abu Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Abu Khan, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Natl Inst Ophthal
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abu Khan, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1194784074
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Ophthal
- Mirshori Prim Hlth Care Ctr
- Chittagong Med Coll Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
