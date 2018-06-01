See All Ophthalmologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD

Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Nasrullah works at Dulles Eye Associates in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nasrullah's Office Locations

    Dulles Eye Associates
    19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 106, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-9633
    Jincare Medical LLC
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 104, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-9633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Drusen
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Drusen

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 01, 2018
    My cataract surgery experience was excellent from start to finish. Dr. Nasrullah wants patients to understand the procedure and welcomes any questions. I had complete confidence in his skill and am very pleased with the outcome. The caring, competent staff at the Reston Surgery Center contributed to a very positive experience.
    Michele Harrison — Jun 01, 2018
    About Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1528100211
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasrullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasrullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasrullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasrullah has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasrullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasrullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasrullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasrullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasrullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

