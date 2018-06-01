Overview of Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD

Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Nasrullah works at Dulles Eye Associates in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.