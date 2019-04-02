Overview of Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD

Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sapienza University Of Rome and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Abdulle works at Abucar A Abdulle MD in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.