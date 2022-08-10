Dr. Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abubakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD
Overview of Dr. Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD
Dr. Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Abubakr works at
Dr. Abubakr's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abubakr?
Really appreciate Dr Abubakr and his knowledge.
About Dr. Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932109378
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Miami
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Bristol University
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abubakr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abubakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abubakr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abubakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abubakr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abubakr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abubakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abubakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abubakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.