Dr. Abul Azad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College|Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Azad works at CapitalCare Pulmonary Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

