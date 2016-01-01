Dr. Abul Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abul Azad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abul Azad, MD
Dr. Abul Azad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College|Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Azad works at
Dr. Azad's Office Locations
CapitalCare Pulmonary Medicine - Niskayuna2125 River Rd Ste 303, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 831-8530Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abul Azad, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu
- 1003979121
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center|Albany Medical Center Hospital
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- Dhaka Medical College|Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azad has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azad speaks Bengali, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azad.
