Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD

Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA.

Dr. Shamsuddoha works at Veena Govila MD PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shamsuddoha's Office Locations

    Veena Govila MD PC
    43750 Woodward Ave Ste 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 652-9450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Viral Hepatitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Viral Hepatitis

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1265503031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamsuddoha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamsuddoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamsuddoha works at Veena Govila MD PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shamsuddoha’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsuddoha. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamsuddoha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamsuddoha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamsuddoha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

