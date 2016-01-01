Dr. Shamsuddoha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD
Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA.
Veena Govila MD PC43750 Woodward Ave Ste 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 652-9450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abul Shamsuddoha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali
- 1265503031
Education & Certifications
- DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamsuddoha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamsuddoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamsuddoha works at
Dr. Shamsuddoha speaks Bengali.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsuddoha. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamsuddoha.
