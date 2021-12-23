Overview of Dr. Achal Vaidya, MD

Dr. Achal Vaidya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Vaidya works at Arthritis Clinic Stark County in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.