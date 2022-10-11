Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doraiswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD
Overview of Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD
Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Doraiswamy works at
Dr. Doraiswamy's Office Locations
cCARE25405 Hancock Ave Ste 206, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doraiswamy?
Dr. Doraiswamy and her staff have done an amazing job treating my HER2 Triple Positive breast cancer. When I've had difficulties with my health insurance, they've moved mountains to remove those obstacles from my recovery path. Better yet is the wonderful care I receive; their bedside manner is the best I've ever had. I just can't thank them all enough and this is just a brief highlight of the amazing care I've received.
About Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1912188152
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doraiswamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doraiswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doraiswamy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doraiswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Doraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doraiswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doraiswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doraiswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.