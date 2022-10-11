Overview of Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD

Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Doraiswamy works at cCARE in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.