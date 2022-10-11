See All Oncologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD

Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Doraiswamy works at cCARE in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doraiswamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    cCARE
    25405 Hancock Ave Ste 206, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Doraiswamy and her staff have done an amazing job treating my HER2 Triple Positive breast cancer. When I've had difficulties with my health insurance, they've moved mountains to remove those obstacles from my recovery path. Better yet is the wonderful care I receive; their bedside manner is the best I've ever had. I just can't thank them all enough and this is just a brief highlight of the amazing care I've received.
    Kendra — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1912188152
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Green Hospital
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achala Doraiswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doraiswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doraiswamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doraiswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Doraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doraiswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doraiswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doraiswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

