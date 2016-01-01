See All Family Doctors in Elizabethtown, KY
Family Medicine
21 years of experience

Dr. Achamma Itticheria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Itticheria works at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Owenton, KY, Louisville, KY and Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kensington Center
    225 Saint John Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (270) 769-3314
    Owenton Healthcare and Rehabilitation
    905 Highway 127 N, Owenton, KY 40359 (502) 484-5721
    Regency Center
    1550 Raydale Dr, Louisville, KY 40219 (502) 498-4071
    Advanced Healthcare Associates Llp
    3834 S Emerson Ave Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46203 (317) 782-1577

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achamma Itticheria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itticheria is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Itticheria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itticheria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Itticheria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itticheria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itticheria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itticheria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

