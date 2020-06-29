See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Achiamah Osei-Tutu, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Achiamah Osei-Tutu, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Osei-Tutu works at Ernest P Osei-tutu MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ernest P Osei-tutu MD
    84 LINDEN BLVD, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 826-1355
    Osei-tutu Dermatology Services PC
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 204A, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 506-0025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2020
    I had an excellent experience with Dr. Osei-Tutu. I just wish I had gone to see her sooner.
    — Jun 29, 2020
    About Dr. Achiamah Osei-Tutu, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Twi
    • 1376733345
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York Downstate Department Of Dermatology
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achiamah Osei-Tutu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei-Tutu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osei-Tutu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osei-Tutu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osei-Tutu has seen patients for Acne, Folliculitis and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osei-Tutu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei-Tutu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei-Tutu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei-Tutu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei-Tutu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

