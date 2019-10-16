Overview of Dr. Achih Chen, MD

Dr. Achih Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Chen works at The Georgia Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.