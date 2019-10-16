See All Plastic Surgeons in Evans, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Achih Chen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (96)
Map Pin Small Evans, GA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Achih Chen, MD

Dr. Achih Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Chen works at The Georgia Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    613 PONDER PLACE DR, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 210-2625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Nasal Obstruction
Neck Liposuction
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2019
    So far so great! Somehow Dr. Chen used just one dose of Restalyne to make my face look light years better than it did after damage caused by unrelated professionals. He’s also very personable and seems to genuinely care about his patients. Professionally, as a designer for over 20 years with two mater’s degrees from a top university, I believe Dr. Chen has an amazing eye for detail and balance. He seamlessly blends this with his medical expertise and personal integrity to create a safe haven for discerning patients. I couldn’t recommend him enough.
    Kelly — Oct 16, 2019
    About Dr. Achih Chen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Minnan
    NPI Number
    • 1083796460
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achih Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at The Georgia Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

