Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paparsenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Paparsenos works at
Locations
-
1
Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care LLC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 1803A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 274-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paparsenos?
The sign in procedure is like no other medical office. It literally takes about 2 minutes. The entire staff is helpful and the Dr is personable and reassuring.
About Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487858015
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Catheterization Med Center Ny College Med
- Beth Israel Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paparsenos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paparsenos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paparsenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paparsenos works at
Dr. Paparsenos has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Graves' Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paparsenos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paparsenos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paparsenos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paparsenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paparsenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.