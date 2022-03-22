Dr. Acquanetta Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Acquanetta Frazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Acquanetta Frazier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and United Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 8723 Greenbelt Rd Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 552-9797
- 2 8717 Greenbelt Rd Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 552-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- United Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had my first visit with Dr. Frazier she was a very thoughtful and patient in her explanation regarding my condition, a really good listener and also a person of integrity. I highly recommend Dr. Frazier.
About Dr. Acquanetta Frazier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043380140
- Fellowship In Gastroenterology
- DC General Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
