Dr. Ada Anon, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ada Anon, MD

Dr. Ada Anon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Anon works at Farmacia Selecta in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farmacia Selecta
    88 Seigel St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 388-5770
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2018
    Dr. Ada Anon was my children's pediatrician. They are grown now, but I will say she left a great impression. She is a Great pediatrician. Very caring, responsible, and loving toward her clients, and their families well-being. I will never forget her. A Great Doctor!!!
    Madeline in Dancy-Smith, NY — Dec 11, 2018
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ada Anon, MD.

    About Dr. Ada Anon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710102710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ada Anon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

