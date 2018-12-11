Dr. Ada Anon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ada Anon, MD
Dr. Ada Anon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Farmacia Selecta88 Seigel St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 388-5770
Humana
Dr. Ada Anon was my children's pediatrician. They are grown now, but I will say she left a great impression. She is a Great pediatrician. Very caring, responsible, and loving toward her clients, and their families well-being. I will never forget her. A Great Doctor!!!
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Anon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anon accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.