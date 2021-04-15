Dr. Ada Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ada Farmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ada Farmer, MD
Dr. Ada Farmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Farmer's Office Locations
Affiliated with OBGYN Specialists770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Specialists of the Palm Beaches PA2979 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with all staff!
About Dr. Ada Farmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farmer speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.