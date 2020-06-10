Dr. Ada Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ada Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ada Lee, MD
Dr. Ada Lee, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1838
-
2
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5207
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee is outstanding, she has been taking care of my twins since they came home from the NICU. My children love going to their appointments with her. She has built such a strong rapport with our family and I'm so thankful for her!
About Dr. Ada Lee, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1134102858
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.