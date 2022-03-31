Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onuoha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD
Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Onuoha works at
Dr. Onuoha's Office Locations
Sun Neuro PA10657 Vista del Sol Dr Ste F, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 303-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Onuoha on 3/30/2022 was wonderful. She is very professional and kind!! The staff is very professional and kind as well. I am a military member and if you have to see a civilian physician, I would highly recommend Dr. Onuoha.
About Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770723587
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onuoha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onuoha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onuoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onuoha has seen patients for Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onuoha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Onuoha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onuoha.
