Overview of Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD

Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Onuoha works at Sun Neuro PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.