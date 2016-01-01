See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD

Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Obekpa's Office Locations

    555 Madison Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022
    Salus Care Management LLC
    Salus Care Management LLC
    1371 Seabury Ave, Bronx, NY 10461
    2626 Halperin Ave, Bronx, NY 10461
    Jazlen Samboy, PA
    Jazlen Samboy, PA
    2015 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Arthritis of the Elbow

Ataxia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obekpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obekpa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obekpa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obekpa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obekpa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

