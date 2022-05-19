Dr. Adahli Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adahli Massey, MD
Overview of Dr. Adahli Massey, MD
Dr. Adahli Massey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
East Alabama Arthritis Center1536 Professional Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 501-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Russell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When i came to Dr. Massey from another doctor I was in terrible shape. Swollen joints and pain all day every day. But after just a few visits, Dr. Massey has changed everything for me. I can do all the things i love to do with virtually no pain at all and not just giving me another pill to take, really trying to take away the pain. Thank you Dr.Massey & Staff
About Dr. Adahli Massey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295825461
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.