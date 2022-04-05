Overview

Dr. Adaline Zalkin, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zalkin works at The Emerald Medical Group of Sarasota, PA in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

