Dr. Adam Abram, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (70)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Abram, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Abram works at Heritage ENT and Facial PLS Sgy in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heritage Ear Nose & Throatfacial Plastic Surgery
    2025 Technology Pkwy Ste G03, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 728-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Nov 08, 2022
    I suffered horribly for so many years with chronic sinus infections. I always feared visiting ENT because of how invasive it can be. The office staff and Dr. Abram immediately put me at ease. While sinus surgery itself wasn't enjoyable, it was a HUGE game changer in my health. I didn't realize how sick I had really become until after surgery and I felt well again. This office is very patient first!
    About Dr. Adam Abram, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649230632
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • University Of Va Med Center
    • University of Virginia
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Abram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abram works at Heritage ENT and Facial PLS Sgy in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abram’s profile.

    Dr. Abram has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

