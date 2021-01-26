See All Ophthalmologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Adam Abroms, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Abroms, MD

Dr. Adam Abroms, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Abroms works at Dougherty Laser Vision in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA and Paso Robles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abroms' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ADV Vision- San Luis Obispo
    835 Aerovista Pl Ste 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 987-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ADV Vision - Santa Maria
    821 E Chapel St Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 987-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ADV Vision- Paso Robles
    104 Gateway Center Dr Ste B, Paso Robles, CA 93446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 987-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Steve Raney — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Abroms, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1497743702
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns National Med Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Abroms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abroms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abroms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abroms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abroms has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abroms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abroms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abroms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abroms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abroms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

