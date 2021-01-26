Dr. Adam Abroms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abroms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Abroms, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Abroms, MD
Dr. Adam Abroms, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.
1
ADV Vision- San Luis Obispo835 Aerovista Pl Ste 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 987-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
ADV Vision - Santa Maria821 E Chapel St Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 987-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
ADV Vision- Paso Robles104 Gateway Center Dr Ste B, Paso Robles, CA 93446 Directions (805) 987-5300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Abroms and his staff to anyone having vision problems. Friendly, caring, and very efficient people take great care of everything for you and keep you totally informed on what you need and how to keep your eyes healthy. A Five Star review for a great medical team.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Chldns National Med Center
- University Calif Irvine
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Harvard Univ
Dr. Abroms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abroms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Abroms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abroms has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Drusen, and more.
Dr. Abroms speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abroms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
