Dr. Adam Alperin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Alperin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Alperin works at
Locations
SWCWC - Tempe6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 505-4475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care16611 S 40th St Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 785-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 505-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alperin is the very best physician. So kind and gentle. He always listens to my needs and cares. I have nmbeen his patiebt for 13 years now. He is a breathe of fresh air...
About Dr. Adam Alperin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alperin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alperin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alperin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alperin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alperin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alperin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alperin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alperin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.