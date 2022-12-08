See All Dermatologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Adam Angeles, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.9 (436)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Angeles, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine - M.D., and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Angeles works at Bend Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bend Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1239 NE Medical Center Dr Ste 240, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 395-9156
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Liposculpture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 436 ratings
    Patient Ratings (436)
    5 Star
    (419)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Anonymous — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Angeles, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336209345
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic & Reconstructive, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - please provide Hospital,
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine - M.D.,
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego - B.S. in Biology,
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
