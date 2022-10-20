Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufderheide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD
Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Retina Care Center748 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (412) 683-5300
Retina Care Center1236 NE 7th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526 Directions (541) 842-2020
Retina Care Center110 Chestnut St, Mount Shasta, CA 96067 Directions (530) 926-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Dr. AufderHeide, and his staff, provide an incomprable level of care to his patients. The clinic was very clean and the decor was relaxing. I was an emergency referral, and was well taken care of in an expeditious manner.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1982915344
- University Of Kansas/ Ku Eye
- University Of Kansas Ophthalmology
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
