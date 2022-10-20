See All Ophthalmologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD

Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Aufderheide works at Retina Care Center in Medford, OR with other offices in Grants Pass, OR and Mount Shasta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Aufderheide's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Care Center
    748 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 683-5300
  2. 2
    Retina Care Center
    1236 NE 7th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 842-2020
  3. 3
    Retina Care Center
    110 Chestnut St, Mount Shasta, CA 96067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 926-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • QualChoice
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aufderheide?

    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. AufderHeide, and his staff, provide an incomprable level of care to his patients. The clinic was very clean and the decor was relaxing. I was an emergency referral, and was well taken care of in an expeditious manner.
    LadyOfLight — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aufderheide to family and friends

    Dr. Aufderheide's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aufderheide

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982915344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas/ Ku Eye
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Kansas Ophthalmology
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufderheide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aufderheide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aufderheide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aufderheide has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aufderheide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufderheide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufderheide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufderheide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufderheide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Aufderheide, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.