Dr. Adam Augenstein, MD
Dr. Adam Augenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Augenstein's Office Locations
What Wrinkle (inside Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte)11835 Southmore Dr Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
He was very friendly, very informative, and he gave realistic and honest outcomes. I felt very safe and comfortable in his hands.
- University of Louisville Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
