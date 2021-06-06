Overview of Dr. Adam Back, MD

Dr. Adam Back, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Back works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.