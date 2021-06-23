See All Podiatric Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM

Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Badaczewski works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badaczewski's Office Locations

  1
    Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem
    3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Jun 23, 2021
    Let me rave for a second about Dr B!!! I took my son in for an appt with Dr Badaczewski and from the moment he (Dr B) walked in I knew we made the right choice coming to visit him. I've never had a Dr be so informative and knowledgeable about feet and how the Achilles is pretty much the brain of your foot. When I say I was wowed by Dr B (which by the way I don't easily get wowed) I mean I was wowed!! If you're thinking about visiting MotherShed in Winston-Salem, NC I would highly recommend you try to get an Appt with Dr B. I'm sure all the Drs there are great however we only saw Dr B and if the other Drs there are on his level or better then you're in for a treat! Even the person checking us out was super-friendly. Yes I know I'm going overboard but they deserve all the accolades I'm throwing out there!!! Awesome job Dr B and staff, oh and the nurse that came in prior to Dr B, didn't get her name but she was also super nice!!! Great job, keep that energy!!
    M. Baker — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255726071
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Pottstown Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badaczewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badaczewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badaczewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badaczewski works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Badaczewski’s profile.

    Dr. Badaczewski has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badaczewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Badaczewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badaczewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badaczewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badaczewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

