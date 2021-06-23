Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badaczewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Badaczewski's Office Locations
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7796
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Let me rave for a second about Dr B!!! I took my son in for an appt with Dr Badaczewski and from the moment he (Dr B) walked in I knew we made the right choice coming to visit him. I've never had a Dr be so informative and knowledgeable about feet and how the Achilles is pretty much the brain of your foot. When I say I was wowed by Dr B (which by the way I don't easily get wowed) I mean I was wowed!! If you're thinking about visiting MotherShed in Winston-Salem, NC I would highly recommend you try to get an Appt with Dr B. I'm sure all the Drs there are great however we only saw Dr B and if the other Drs there are on his level or better then you're in for a treat! Even the person checking us out was super-friendly. Yes I know I'm going overboard but they deserve all the accolades I'm throwing out there!!! Awesome job Dr B and staff, oh and the nurse that came in prior to Dr B, didn't get her name but she was also super nice!!! Great job, keep that energy!!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1255726071
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Pottstown Hospital
Dr. Badaczewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badaczewski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badaczewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badaczewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badaczewski has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badaczewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badaczewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badaczewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badaczewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badaczewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.