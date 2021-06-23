Overview of Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM

Dr. Adam Badaczewski, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.



Dr. Badaczewski works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.