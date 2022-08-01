See All Urologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Adam Ball, MD

Urology
4.1 (96)
Map Pin Small Port St Lucie, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Ball, MD

Dr. Adam Ball, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Ball works at Gulfstream Urology Associates in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ball's Office Locations

    Gulfstream Urology Associates, PA
    579 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port St Lucie, FL 34986
(772) 465-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Excellent Urologist. Very knowledgeable and thorough. Takes the time to listen and have dialogue regarding your issues. Provides explanation of what should be done next and why. Fantastic follow up. He is so very trustworthy and caring. The staff in the office is fantastic as well. Everyone is so friendly and warm and really cares . Such a nice group of people
    Jim — Aug 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Ball, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366438517
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ball works at Gulfstream Urology Associates in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ball’s profile.

    Dr. Ball has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

