Overview of Dr. Adam Ball, MD

Dr. Adam Ball, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Ball works at Gulfstream Urology Associates in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.