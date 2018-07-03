Dr. Adam Barrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Barrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Barrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He found something in tract colonoscopy is very important
About Dr. Adam Barrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669473328
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrison has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrison.
