Overview

Dr. Adam Barta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Barta works at Ascension Texas Spine and Scoliosis in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.