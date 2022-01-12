Dr. Adam Basner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Basner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Basner couldn’t have done a better job with my nose! Not only was he incredibly kind, personable and attentive throughout my entire experience, but he gave me the perfect nose for my face. He listened to my concerns and explained exactly what he would do to address them. Everyone at the Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is wonderful - you’re in good hands with Dr. Basner!
About Dr. Adam Basner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Institute Recons Pls Nyu School Med
- Columbia Presbyn Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Basner speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Basner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basner.
