Dr. Adam Bateman, DDS
Overview of Dr. Adam Bateman, DDS
Dr. Adam Bateman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Bateman's Office Locations
Aspen Dental274 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 6, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 318-0024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, clean office, fast service. I trusted him with my mouth and my teeth!
About Dr. Adam Bateman, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003826751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Bateman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bateman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bateman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bateman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bateman.
