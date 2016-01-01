See All General Surgeons in Anderson, SC
Dr. Adam Beall, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Beall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Beall works at AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson
    2000 E Greenville St Ste 2500, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 512-6810
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intra-Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Adam Beall, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275807026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fl
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Beall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beall works at AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Beall’s profile.

    Dr. Beall has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

