Dr. Adam Beckerman, MD
Dr. Adam Beckerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seaford, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Beckerman works at
Massapequa Gastroenterology Assoc LLC850 Hicksville Rd Ste 100, Seaford, NY 11783 Directions (516) 796-9000
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Beckerman, his colonoscopy lab staff on the day of my procedure as well as his front end staff. Dr. B took his time with me, explained the procedure, explained what I had to do on my part, and was kind and caring the entire time. He gave me his complete divided attention at our follow up appointment. Thank you to one and all for a most positive procedure.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
