Overview of Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD

Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Bender-Heine works at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head and Neck Surgery in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.