Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender-Heine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD
Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Bender-Heine works at
Dr. Bender-Heine's Office Locations
-
1
Phillips Gastroenterology615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-2701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
UTRGV Surgery Clinic Edinburg3804 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-2701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender-Heine?
Had a neck mass Dr did really Good job I recoment him alot .the best
About Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1457771438
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- West Virginia University Hospitals (Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery)
- West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV
- University Of Pittsburgh (Graduate)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender-Heine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender-Heine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender-Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender-Heine works at
Dr. Bender-Heine speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender-Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender-Heine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender-Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender-Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.