Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD

Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Bender-Heine works at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head and Neck Surgery in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bender-Heine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillips Gastroenterology
    615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-2701
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    UTRGV Surgery Clinic Edinburg
    3804 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-2701
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harlingen Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457771438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals (Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery)
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pittsburgh (Graduate)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Bender-Heine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender-Heine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bender-Heine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bender-Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender-Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender-Heine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender-Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender-Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

