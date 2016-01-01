See All Family Doctors in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Adam Bennett, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Lake Forest, IL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Bennett, MD

Dr. Adam Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bennett works at Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-8500
  2. 2
    NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute
    680 N Lake Shore Dr # 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-6848
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Orthopaedics
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid
Musculoskeletal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adam Bennett, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376595025
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Med|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Jospehs Hosp|St Jospehs Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

