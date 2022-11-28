Overview of Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD

Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bergeson works at Intermountain Utah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Med in Provo, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.