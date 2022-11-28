Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD
Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bergeson's Office Locations
Provo1157 N 300 W Ste 201, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-1200
American Fork Specialty Clinic98 N 1100 E Ste 103N, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 492-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Bergeson to be one of the most caring doctors that I have had dealings with
About Dr. Adam Bergeson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992970180
Education & Certifications
- Joint Implant Surgeons Inc
- University of Utah
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bergeson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergeson.
