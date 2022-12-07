Dr. Adam Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Berman, MD
Dr. Adam Berman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 927-5788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berman has been my doctor for 6 years. He has taken care of several rounds of kidney stones. I am favorable of his treatment approaches for each different situation. He spends time analyzing and explaining options.
About Dr. Adam Berman, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.