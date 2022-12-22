Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD
Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hoboken Office33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 876-5300
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 825-2266Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Clifton Office925 Clifton Ave Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 330-0700
Parsippany Office2 Sylvan Way Ste 106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (862) 242-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very tentative doctor
About Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780643882
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.