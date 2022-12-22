Overview of Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD

Dr. Adam Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Mahwah, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.