Overview of Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD

Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Mimbres Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bevevino works at CHILDRENS NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Washington, DC with other offices in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.