Overview

Dr. Adam Bodian, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.



Dr. Bodian works at Bodian Dermatology Group in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.