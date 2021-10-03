Dr. Adam Bodian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bodian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Bodian, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Dr. Bodian works at
Locations
Bodian Dermatology11 Grace Ave Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-2882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Bodian Dermatology are always really good because they advise me on what acne products are best to tackle my acne and improve my skin. Myriam Castillo, in particular, has been so incredibly helpful in recommending certain products to help clear up my skin. After she recommended I use hyaluronic acid in place of moisturizer and the exfoliator accelerator, I have seen amazing results. My acne has drastically improved! Not only that, but the facials I’ve received here by Myriam are very well done and leave my skin feeling so soft and clean. Thank you so much to Bodian Dermatology and Myriam for helping me along my acne journey!
About Dr. Adam Bodian, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1518033687
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodian has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodian speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodian.
