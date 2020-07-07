See All Transplant Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.9 (57)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD

Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bodzin works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bodzin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Transplant Institute
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Treatment frequency



Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2020
    My visit with Dr Bodzin Was amazing. Dr Bodzin answered all my questions and was very informative. He is very Compassion-able and caring . I highly recommend him as a surgeon.
    Anat Klotzman — Jul 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD
    About Dr. Adam Bodzin, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366651416
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.