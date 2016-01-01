Dr. Adam Borgida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Borgida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Borgida, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-2884
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5266
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave Ste 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 625, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Borgida, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1366465031
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borgida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgida has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borgida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borgida has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.