Dr. Adam Borgida, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Borgida works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT, Meriden, CT, Norwich, CT, West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.