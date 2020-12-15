Dr. Adam Bostick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bostick, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Bostick, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Med School|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Bostick works at
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 931-4763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- MedCost
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bostick?
Dr Bostick has been my docter since he came to Myrtle Beach. He is easy to talk to and listens to whatever questions you may have. I highly recommend Dr. Bostick and hope he never leaves Myrtle Beach area. b
About Dr. Adam Bostick, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740496041
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium/Wilford Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Med School|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bostick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bostick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostick works at
Dr. Bostick has seen patients for Respiratory Management, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bostick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bostick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.